FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omantel annual profit rises 2.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 12, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Omantel annual profit rises 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 2.6 percent rise in annual profit on Wednesday.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 119.3 million rials ($309.87 million) in 2013, up from 116.2 million rials in 2012, the company said in a statement.

Omantel made a fourth-quarter profit of 29.7 million rials, up from 26.2 million rials in the same period of 2012, Reuters calculated, based on the company’s previous reports.

EFG Hermes expected Omantel to earn 33.4 million rials in the quarter while Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Omantel’s profit would be 27.6 million rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.