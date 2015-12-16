FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's ORPIC to sign contracts, loan for $5.2 bln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Oman's ORPIC to sign contracts, loan for $5.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - State-owned Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Co (ORPIC) will sign contracts worth more than $5 billion on Thursday to build the Liwa plastics complex, according to a statement by the Oman News Agency.

Two banking sources also told Reuters that commitments to provide loan financing to back the project worth $3.7 billion will be signed on Thursday.

The financing will be split between a 15-year loan from commercial banks and a 16-year loan which will be backed by export credit agencies, the sources said.

ORPIC declined to comment on the loan financing when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi in Muscat; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.