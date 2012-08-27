FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's ACWA Power seeks loan for water project
August 27, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Oman's ACWA Power seeks loan for water project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - ACWA Power Barka, one of the biggest power generation companies in Oman and a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power International, is seeking to raise a loan of up to 5.78 million rials ($15 million) to expand its water desalination capacity, the company said on Monday.

The loan will pay for construction of a water plant with daily capacity of 10 million gallons in the northern town of Barka, where ACWA already has a desalination plant.

The new project is expected to be ready by the end of 2013, the Muscat Daily quoted the company as saying in July. It quoted the Oman Power and Water Procurement Co as estimating that water demand in Oman, excluding Salalah, would rise by 5 percent annually through 2018.

Acwa Power International owns 58 percent of ACWA Power Barka after buying a shareholding in 2009. (Reporting by Saleh al-Shaibany; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
