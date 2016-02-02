FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman c.bank says committed to FX peg after forwards move
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Oman c.bank says committed to FX peg after forwards move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oman remains committed to the peg of its rial currency against the U.S. dollar, central bank executive president Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said.

He was speaking after one-year dollar/rial forwards rose on Monday as high as 1,500 points, their highest level since 2006.

Asked about the rise, Zadjali told Reuters that the reasons for it were not clear, but: “Nothing changed. We are committed to the peg with the USD. The interest rate hasn’t changed.”

He added that the rise might be partly due to the strength of the U.S. dollar globally. (Reporting by Fatma Alarimi; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

