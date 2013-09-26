Sembcorp Omani JV completes $138 mln IPO, to start trading around Oct. 10

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water Co, in which a unit of Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries has a 60 percent stake, completed a 53 million rial ($138 million) initial public offer of shares in Oman, it said on Thursday.

The share sale, which ran from Aug. 28 to Sept. 26 and was arranged by HSBC Bank Oman, was “comfortably oversubscribed” by retail and institutional investors from Oman, Gulf countries and Europe, a statement said.

Public trading in the company on the Muscat bourse will begin on or around Oct. 10, it added. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)