FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman property developer sells country's first sukuk
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Oman property developer sells country's first sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Omani real estate developer Tilal Development Co has sold the country’s first Islamic bond, a 50 million rial ($130 million) sukuk that could pave the way for similar issues by other companies in the sultanate.

Tilal’s five-year sukuk, offering a profit rate of 5 percent and based on an ijara structure, a leasing arrangement commonly used in other Islamic markets, was privately placed with investors, arranger Al Madina Investment said on Tuesday.

Oman began to introduce Islamic finance last year, becoming the last of the six Gulf Cooperation Council states to do so. The government has been laying plans to issue a sovereign sukuk, and the sale could occur next year.

Tilal will use proceeds from its sukuk, rated BBB+ by Cyrpus-based Capital Intelligence, to expand the Tilal Complex in Muscat, a flagship project which includes the Muscat Grand Mall as well as residential and office space. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.