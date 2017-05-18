FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman mandates banks for planned debut dollar sukuk -lead
May 18, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 3 months ago

Oman mandates banks for planned debut dollar sukuk -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The government of the Sultanate of Oman has mandated seven banks to arrange a global fixed income investor call on May 22 ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Al Izz Islamic Bank, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

A seven-year Regulation S/Rule 144 sukuk transaction may follow. Oman could also include an additional 12-year tranche as part of its debt offering, the document showed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

