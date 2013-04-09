FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman goods trade surplus rises 2.3 pct in 2012
April 9, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Oman goods trade surplus rises 2.3 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Oman’s merchandise trade surplus rose 2.3 percent to 9.24 billion rials ($24.0 billion) last year, boosted by strong energy exports, according to data released by the government’s statistics centre on Tuesday.

Exports rose 10.7 percent to 20.05 billion rials, aided by an 8.9 percent increase in the value of oil and gas shipments to 13.97 billion rials.

Imports expanded 19.0 percent to 10.81 billion rials, partly because of a 36.2 percent jump to 2.56 billion rials in purchases of transport equipment. Flag carrier Oman Air added two aircraft to its fleet last year.

