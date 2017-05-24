FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 3 months ago

Oman says Australian missing in Yemen located with help of tribesmen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Omani authorities said on Wednesday that an Australian citizen missing in Yemen had been located after mediation with local tribes and that he had been transferred to Oman before returning home.

The man, who was not named, had been found with the help of local tribesmen, the Omani foreign ministry said, according to a statement carried on state news agency ONA.

Oman said it had been making efforts to find him on behalf of the Australian government. It gave no further details. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Louise Ireland)

