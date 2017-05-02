DUBAI May 2 Kuwait's Zain Group and
Saudi Telecom Co (STC) have both applied to become the
third mobile operator in Oman as the country's regulator looks
to award its first licence since 2004.
Zain announced on the Kuwait bourse on Tuesday that it had
submitted an offer to bid for the licence. Rival STC had
confirmed its application a day earlier.
The shortlist of qualified applications will be announced on
Aug. 14, with the winning bid to be announced on Sept. 4,
according to statements from the companies.
Oman's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said
last year that it was inviting bids for what will be the first
mobile network operator licence Oman has awarded since Ooredoo
Oman, then branded Nawras in Oman, started operations
in the country in 2004.
Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) and Ooredoo Oman
each have a market share of about 41 percent, with virtual
mobile network operators holding about 17 percent, the regulator
says.
Like neighbouring Gulf Arab states, Oman has a significant
young, tech-savvy population that is viewed as a significant
driver of growth in the region's telecoms and IT services
sector.
The sector is expected to be worth more than $700 million in
Oman next year, up from $590 million in 2015, research company
IDC says.
"Despite the economic woes and oil price fluctuation, the
Omani telecoms market has witnessed relatively healthy growth,"
said Dubai-based IDC lead analyst Paul Black.
Oman, with a population of about 4.55 million, had a mobile
penetration rate of 151 percent with 6.87 million users in the
fourth quarter of 2016, the regulator says. The vast majority of
users were pre-pay customers.
Zain operates in eight countries in the Middle East and
Africa, while Saudi Arabia-based STC has subsidiaries and joint
ventures in the Middle East and Asia.
Omantel, which has operated in the country since 1970, and
Ooredoo Oman both reported declining first-quarter profit,
citing higher royalty and tax rates.
