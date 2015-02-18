FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ooredoo Oman recommends 0.038 rials/share dividend for 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 18, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Ooredoo Oman recommends 0.038 rials/share dividend for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Oman has recommended a dividend of 0.038 rials per share for 2014, the telecom operator said in a statement on Wednesday, the same as its payouts for the previous four years.

The company, majority-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, in January reported an annual profit of 37.9 million rials ($98.45 million) for 2014, up from 33.14 million rials a year earlier.

Ooredoo Oman paid 0.038 rials per share for each financial year from 2010 to 2013 inclusive, according to filings with the Muscat bourse.

$1 = 0.3850 Omani rials Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.