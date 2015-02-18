Ooredoo Oman recommends 0.038 rials/share dividend for 2014

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Oman has recommended a dividend of 0.038 rials per share for 2014, the telecom operator said in a statement on Wednesday, the same as its payouts for the previous four years.

The company, majority-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, in January reported an annual profit of 37.9 million rials ($98.45 million) for 2014, up from 33.14 million rials a year earlier.

Ooredoo Oman paid 0.038 rials per share for each financial year from 2010 to 2013 inclusive, according to filings with the Muscat bourse.