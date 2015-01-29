FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ooredoo Oman Q4 profit falls 17 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 29, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ooredoo Oman Q4 profit falls 17 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ooredoo Oman (Nawras), the sultanate’s second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday.

The firm, majority-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, made a net profit of 8.3 million rials ($21.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 10 million rials in the year-earlier period.

Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast Ooredoo Oman would make a quarterly profit of 10.55 million rials.

Chief executive Greg Young told Reuters in September that Nawras was reaping the rewards of heavy investment in its network over the past few years. It reported rising profits in four of the preceding five quarters, but before that profits fell for seven straight quarters.

Fourth-quarter revenue was 60.3 million rials, the company said in a statement. This compares with 52.78 million rials a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.

Nawras, which ended Oman Telecommunication Co’s (Omantel) monopoly in 2005, made an annual profit of 37.9 million rials in 2014, up from 33.14 million rials in 2013. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

