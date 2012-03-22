FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-United Securities starts coverage of Oman oil marketers
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-United Securities starts coverage of Oman oil marketers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - United Securities started coverage of oil marketing companies in Oman, saying it expects investors to look for a safe haven in these stocks in an equity market rocked by turmoil.

The brokerage said the companies, including Al Maha Petroleum and Oman Oil Marketing, offered stability to investors due to their strong business model, limited earnings volatility, higher yield and robust growth outlook.

Oman oil marketers traditionally offer high rates of dividend, paying out as much as 75 percent of their profits in the 2007-11 period.

The brokerage expects the payouts to improve to 80 percent by 2012-13, offering yields of 5.5 percent to investors.

It also predicted an improvement in their margins in the second half of this year.

United Securities also expects oil marketing companies to continue to grow faster than the overall economy. Revenues in the sector grew by an average of 15 percent and volumes by an average of 11 percent during 2004-11, it added.

“We forecast the sector revenue to grow at 8.5 percent CAGR to 1.07 billion Omani rials ($2.78 billion) in 2013E from 0.90 billion Omani rials in 2011, primarily driven by retail and aviation segment,” analysts Joice Mathew and Santhosh Balakrishnan said in a note.

United Securities recommended a “buy” on Al Maha Petroleum’s stock, based on valuations, and rated Oman Oil Marketing at “hold,” citing the impending expiry of a contract to supply fuel to Oman Air.

However, it cut its rating on Shell Oman Marketing to “hold” from “buy” on short-term concerns over the expenses incurred by the company on business transformation projects. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

