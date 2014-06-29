FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omantel appoints new chief executive
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 29, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Omantel appoints new chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) has appointed Talal Said Marhoon al-Mamari as chief executive, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Mamari is a company veteran and was previously chief financial officer. He has replaced outgoing CEO Amer Al-Rawas, who will take up a similar role at a company in Oman’s oil and gas sector, Omantel said, but did not provide further details.

Omantel is Oman’s second-largest listed company by market value and it made a consolidated net profit of 119.28 million rials ($310 million) in 2013, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.