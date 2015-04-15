FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman telecom regulator fines Omantel $13 mln, firm to appeal
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 15, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Oman telecom regulator fines Omantel $13 mln, firm to appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Oman’s telecommunications regulator has fined Omantel 5 million Omani rials ($12.99 million), but the company will appeal, the former monopoly said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Omantel did not reveal the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s reason for imposing the fine.

The company has disputed the fine and will take the matter to arbitration, it added.

Omantel, which competes with Oooredoo Oman, made a net profit of 122.4 million rials in 2014, up slightly on a year earlier.

$1 = 0.3849 Omani rials Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.