FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Omantel Q2 net profit rises 19.9 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 13, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Omantel Q2 net profit rises 19.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 19.9 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 32 million rials ($83.1 million) in the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated using previous financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown. This compares with a profit of 26.7 million rials in the year-earlier period.

EFG Hermes had forecast the company would make a net profit of 29.4 million rials, while Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast a net profit of 28.5 million rials.

Omantel's net profit for the first six months of 2016 was 66.8 million rials, 9 percent higher than the 61.3 million rials it made in the corresponding period last year, according to the bourse statement. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.