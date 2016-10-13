FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Omantel Q3 net profit falls 4.1 pct, in line with estimates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 13, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

Omantel Q3 net profit falls 4.1 pct, in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 4.1 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations, broadly in line with analysts' estimates.

* Net profit of 28.2 million rials ($73.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 29.4 million rials a year earlier, Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* Average forecast of three analysts: 29.0 mln rials.

* Net profit of 95.1 million rials in the first nine months of 2016, up from 90.7 million rials in the same period last year, a bourse filing said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.