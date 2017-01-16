FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omantel swings to Q4 net profit
January 16, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 7 months ago

Omantel swings to Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said on Monday it swung to a fourth-quarter net profit.

* Net profit of 21.6 million rials ($56.1 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus a loss of 42.2 million rials a year earlier, Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* EFG Hermes fourth-quarter forecast: 29.2 mln rials net profit. Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast: 26.20 mln rials net profit.

* Full-year profit of 116.7 million rials, up from 48.5 million rials in 2015, a bourse filing said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

