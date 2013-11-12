FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Broadband revenue boosts Omantel's Q3 profit
November 12, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Broadband revenue boosts Omantel's Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 profit 29.1 mln rials vs 28 mln rials a yr ago

* Q3 revenue 112.3 mln rials vs 108.4 mln rials a yr ago (Adds details)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 3.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates as broadband revenue increased.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 29.1 million rials ($75.58 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 28 million rials in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Omantel would make a quarterly profit of 27.8 million rials.

Third-quarter revenue was 112.3 million rials. This compares with 108.4 million rials a year ago.

For the first nine months of 2013, Omantel’s mobile broadband subscriber base increased by 49 percent from a year earlier as revenue from this segment rose 64 percent.

Fixed broadband subscribers increased by 33 percent over the same period, leading to a 35 percent revenue rise from these customers.

Domestically, Omantel competes with Nawras, a unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo.

Omantel also hosts two mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), Friendi and Renna. Including these firms’ subscribers, Omantel had a 59 percent share of Oman’s mobile sector. Omantel also owns a controlling stake in Pakistan’s Worldcall. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
