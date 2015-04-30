FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omantel Q1 net profit rises 0.6 pct
April 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Omantel Q1 net profit rises 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 profit 34.6 mln rials vs 34.4 mln rials a yr ago

* Q1 revenue 129.4 mln rials vs 120.2 mln rials a yr ago

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 0.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates despite costs rising faster than revenue.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 34.6 million rials ($89.88 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 34.4 million rials in the year-earlier period, it said in a bourse filing.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Omantel would make a fourth-quarter profit of between 28.2 million rials and 29.4 million rials.

Omantel, which had reported rising profits in five of the preceding six quarters, said its first-quarter net profit was impacted by losses at subsidiaries, but did not provide further details.

First-quarter revenue was 129.4 million rials, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

Costs rose 11.7 percent year-on-year to 92.9 million rials.

Omantel, which competes with Ooredoo Oman, also owns a controlling stake in Pakistan’s Worldcall. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
