UPDATE 1-Omantel Q1 profit rises 12.9 pct; meets view

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) on Thursday reported a 12.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in-line with analysts’ forecasts, as the former monopoly reduced expenses to off-set flat revenue growth.

Omantel, majority-owned by the government, made a net profit of 29.1 million rials ($75.58 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 25.8 million rials in the year-earlier period, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Omantel would make a quarterly profit of 29.2 million rials.

Quarterly revenue was 111.1 million rials, nearly flat to the 111.5 million rials revenue for the corresponding period of 2011.

Quarterly expenses stood at 79.6 million rials, a 3.6 percent drop compared with the year-ago period, Omantel said.

In April, Omantel’s chief executive warned falling call tariffs had boosted international calls in Oman, but these cuts could turn into a price war.

Omantel and rival Nawras are in talks with the Gulf Arab state’s regulator to be assigned coveted lower-frequency spectrum to aid surging demand for mobile data.

The state telco has fended off competition from Nawras, majority owned by Qatar Telecom, by hosting mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) including Friendi and Renna.

Omantel shares have lost 0.4 percent of its value year-to-date on the Muscat bourse.