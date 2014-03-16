FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First half of Omantel share sale 1.99 times subscribed
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 16, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

First half of Omantel share sale 1.99 times subscribed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The first part of Oman’s sale of a 19 percent stake in telecommunications operator Omantel has finished and the private placement was 1.99 times subscribed, the company said in a statement to the Muscat bourse on Sunday.

In February, state news agency ONA reported that the government would sell 142.5 million Omantel shares, reducing its holding to 51 percent from 70 percent.

The sale was divided into two, equal-sized parts, with the first - a private placement - aimed at wealthy individual inevstors and institutions; it required investors to place minimum orders of 2 million shares each.

That phase was completed on March 12, the statement said. The cut-off price at which the private placement was fully subscribed was 1.511 rials per share, while bids ranged between 1.500 and 1.900 rials per share.

Subscribers are expected to receive their shares by the end of Monday, the statement added.

The second part of the sale, which will be open to Omani retail investors, is due to begin by the end of March. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
