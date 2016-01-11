FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omantel picks three banks for possible sukuk sale - leads
January 11, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Omantel picks three banks for possible sukuk sale - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) has picked three banks to arrange investor meetings starting Monday ahead of a potential Islamic bond offering, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The sukuk could be denominated in either dollars or Omani rials, according to the document, which did not disclose the size and tenure of the potential transaction.

Omantel, the sultanate’s largest telecommunications firm, has picked HSBC, National Bank of Oman and Standard Chartered as arrangers for the transaction.

In November, the company told Reuters that it would sell 50 million rials ($130 million) of Islamic bonds by early 2016. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

