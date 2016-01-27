FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omantel prices $130 mln via 5-yr dual-currency sukuk -leads
January 27, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Omantel prices $130 mln via 5-yr dual-currency sukuk -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) has priced a $130 million five-year dual-currency sukuk issue, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The sultanate’s largest telecommunications firm priced the sukuk issue at a profit rate of 5.3 percent.

Omantel received commitments worth $82.16 million in the dollar tranche and 18.4 million rials ($47.80 million) in the rial tranche, it showed.

The joint placement agents for the dollar tranche were Bank ABC, HSBC, National Bank of Oman and Standard Chartered Bank, while the placement agents for the Omani rial tranche were National Bank of Oman and Standard Chartered, the document showed.

The senior unsecured sukuk was open to investors who had a local depository for clearing, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The transaction will be settled on February 3.

$1 = 0.3849 Omani rials Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
