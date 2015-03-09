FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omantel seeks approval for debut Islamic bond
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Omantel seeks approval for debut Islamic bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said on Sunday its board would seek shareholder approval for a debut issuance of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, only the second such corporate deal in the Sultanate.

The proposed sukuk, for which no size or timeframe was given, will be voted on by shareholders at a meeting on Mar. 22.

Oman began to introduce Islamic finance at the end of 2012, but until now there has been only one issuer of sukuk, a 50 million rial private placement from Tilal Development Co.

But as the country’s Islamic banking sector continues to expand, Islamic banks are eager for access to more sharia-compliant investment products.

The Omani government and the Islamic unit of Bank Muscat are also planning to issue sukuk later this year. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.