Omantel gets shareholder assent for $130 mln sukuk issue

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said on Monday its shareholders had approved the issuance of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, worth 50 million rials ($129.9 million).

Omantel did not give any timing for the issue in the bourse filing, which followed the operator’s annual meeting on Sunday.

The former monopoly, which competes with Ooredoo Oman , said earlier this month it would seek shareholder approval for the offering, which would be only the second sukuk from a corporate in the sultanate.