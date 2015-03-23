FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omantel gets shareholder assent for $130 mln sukuk issue
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Omantel gets shareholder assent for $130 mln sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said on Monday its shareholders had approved the issuance of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, worth 50 million rials ($129.9 million).

Omantel did not give any timing for the issue in the bourse filing, which followed the operator’s annual meeting on Sunday.

The former monopoly, which competes with Ooredoo Oman , said earlier this month it would seek shareholder approval for the offering, which would be only the second sukuk from a corporate in the sultanate.

$1 = 0.3850 Omani rials Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.