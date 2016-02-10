FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omantel says scraps plans to issue $130 mln dual-currency sukuk
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Omantel says scraps plans to issue $130 mln dual-currency sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) has scrapped plans to issue a $130 million five-year dual-currency sukuk, the former monopoly said on Wednesday.

Last month, the state-run company priced the sukuk at a profit rate of 5.3 percent, having received commitments worth $82.16 million in the dollar tranche and 18.4 million rials ($47.86 million) in the rial tranche.

But Omantel has shelved plans to issue the sukuk “at the present time”, it said in a statement to Muscat’s bourse.

The company said it took this decision following discussions with its advisers, but did not elaborate.

$1 = 0.3845 Omani rials Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.