Omantel says scraps plans to issue $130 mln dual-currency sukuk

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) has scrapped plans to issue a $130 million five-year dual-currency sukuk, the former monopoly said on Wednesday.

Last month, the state-run company priced the sukuk at a profit rate of 5.3 percent, having received commitments worth $82.16 million in the dollar tranche and 18.4 million rials ($47.86 million) in the rial tranche.

But Omantel has shelved plans to issue the sukuk “at the present time”, it said in a statement to Muscat’s bourse.

The company said it took this decision following discussions with its advisers, but did not elaborate.