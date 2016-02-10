FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Omantel scraps $130 mln dual-currency sukuk issue, cites high rates
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 10, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Omantel scraps $130 mln dual-currency sukuk issue, cites high rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with CEO comment)

MUSCAT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) scrapped plans for a $130 million, five-year dual-currency sukuk issue because the interest rates offered by lenders were too high, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Last month, the state-run company priced the sukuk at a profit rate of 5.3 percent, having received commitments worth $82.1 million in the U.S. dollar tranche and 18.4 million rials ($47.9 million) in the rial tranche.

But Omantel has now shelved plans to issue the sukuk “at the present time”, it said in a statement to Muscat’s bourse on Wednesday.

“The interest rates on the sukuk were higher than what we expected,” chief executive Talal al-Mamari told Reuters.

“We have taken the advice of our financial advisor that now is not the right time to issue the sukuk due to the current economic situation worldwide.”

The sukuk proceeds would have helped to fund construction of Omantel’s new headquarters as well as diversify its investment portfolio. Mamari said the company’s capital investments would not stop; he did not elaborate. (Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi, writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.