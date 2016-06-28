FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omantel says it received non-binding offer for WorldCall Telecom stake
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 28, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Omantel says it received non-binding offer for WorldCall Telecom stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) said on Tuesday its board received a non-binding offer for its controlling stake in Pakistan’s WorldCall Telecom Ltd from an investor whose identity it didn’t disclose.

The non-binding offer is subject to due diligence study, the state-run company said in a stock exchange filing.

Omantel paid $193 million for a controlling stake in WorldCall in 2008. It currently owns 56.8 percent of WorldCall, according to financial statements on WorldCall’s website.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.