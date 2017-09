Sept 23 (Reuters) - OM Asset Management Ltd IPO-OMAM.N, a subsidiary of British insurer Old Mutual Plc, said it expects its initial public offering of 22 million shares to be priced between $15 and $17 each.

The offering is expected to raise about $374 million and value the unit at about $2.04 billion at the top end of the range, the U.S. asset management business of Old Mutual said in a filing.(1.usa.gov/1yoiSMW) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)