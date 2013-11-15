FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Chief Financial Ombudsman Ceeney to step down
November 15, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Chief Financial Ombudsman Ceeney to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Ombudsman Service said on Friday that Natalie Ceeney is to step down as chief executive after four years in the role.

Ceeney has overseen a massive expansion of the ombudsman in order to cope with millions of complaints made against banks over the mis-selling of loan insurance - a scandal that has cost the industry over 17 billion pounds ($27 billion).

The ombudsman steps in to settle cases where financial services firms and their customers cannot reach an agreement.

$1 = 0.6215 British pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

