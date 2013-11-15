UK's Chief Financial Ombudsman Ceeney to step down

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Ombudsman Service said on Friday that Natalie Ceeney is to step down as chief executive after four years in the role.

Ceeney has overseen a massive expansion of the ombudsman in order to cope with millions of complaints made against banks over the mis-selling of loan insurance - a scandal that has cost the industry over 17 billion pounds ($27 billion).

The ombudsman steps in to settle cases where financial services firms and their customers cannot reach an agreement.