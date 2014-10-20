FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actavis, Sanofi among bidders for Omega Pharma - Bloomberg
October 20, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Actavis, Sanofi among bidders for Omega Pharma - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc and France’s Sanofi SA are among the suitors for privately held Omega Pharma NV, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Other bidders for the Belgian consumer healthcare company include Perrigo Co and private German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim GmBH, the sources told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1nxdYbC)

Final bid offers are due beginning November, Bloomberg reported, citing the people, who added that the deal could fetch Omega more than 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion).

Actavis was not immediately available for comment.

Omega Pharma sells prescription-free medicines, healthcare products and over-the-counter items such as wart treatments and sun tan lotions. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
