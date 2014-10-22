FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehringer Ingelheim says not interested in buying Omega Pharma
October 22, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Boehringer Ingelheim says not interested in buying Omega Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim is not interested in taking over privately held Omega Pharma NV , a spokesman for the German drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg on Tuesday cited people familiar with the matter as saying that Boehringer was among a number of suitors vying for Belgium’s Omega Pharma.

It reported at the time that the other suitors were Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc, France’s Sanofi SA and Belgian consumer healthcare company Perrigo Co. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans)

