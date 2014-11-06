FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perrigo to buy Belgium's Omega Pharma for $3.11 bln
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Perrigo to buy Belgium's Omega Pharma for $3.11 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ireland-based consumer healthcare company Perrigo Co Plc said it would acquire Belgium’s Omega Pharma NV for 2.48 billion euros ($3.11 billion), excluding debt.

Perrigo said it would also take on 1.1 million euros of debt from privately held Omega.

Perrigo will pay 25 percent of the equity value of the deal through placement of shares to Omega founder Marc Coucke.

The rest will be funded through a combination of cash and debt, Perrigo said. ($1 = 0.7981 euro) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.