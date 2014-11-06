Perrigo to buy Belgium's Omega Pharma for $3.11 bln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ireland-based consumer healthcare company Perrigo Co Plc said it would acquire Belgium’s Omega Pharma NV for 2.48 billion euros ($3.11 billion), excluding debt.

Perrigo said it would also take on 1.1 million euros of debt from privately held Omega.

Perrigo will pay 25 percent of the equity value of the deal through placement of shares to Omega founder Marc Coucke.

The rest will be funded through a combination of cash and debt, Perrigo said. ($1 = 0.7981 euro) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)