New Issue-Omega Healthcare sells $400 mln notes
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Omega Healthcare sells $400 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
 on Monday sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies,
RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    03/15/2024   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 5.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/19/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

