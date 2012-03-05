New Issue-Omega Healthcare sells $400 mln notes

March 5 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc on Monday sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2024 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/19/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A