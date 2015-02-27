FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Canada's OMERS pension fund posts solid 2014 results
February 27, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Canada's OMERS pension fund posts solid 2014 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes extraneous words in headline)

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension plans, said on Friday its returns rose 10 percent in 2014, on the back of investments in public and private markets.

OMERS, or the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, said net assets rose to C$72 billion at the end of 2014, from C$65.1 billion at the end of 2013.

“We continue to build a portfolio of high-quality public and private investments, diversified by asset class, sector and geography,” said OMERS Chief Executive Michael Latimer, in a statement. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)

