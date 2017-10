TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund OMERS notched a 10.0 percent return on investments in 2012 as its private equity, property and infrastructure portfolios made strong gains, offsetting losses in its investment in Alberta’s oil and gas sector.

OMERS, which manages the pension plan for Ontario’s public-sector municipal workers and has become a global dealmaker by virtue of its deep pockets, said its net assets grew to C$60.8 billion from C$55.1 billion at the end of 2011.