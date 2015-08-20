FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman commerce ministry approves Ominvest, ONIC Holding merger
August 20, 2015

Oman commerce ministry approves Ominvest, ONIC Holding merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry approved the proposed merger of Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) and Oman National Investment Corp Holding (ONIC), a bourse statement said on Thursday.

As a result, ONIC shares will be suspended from trading on the Muscat bourse. ONIC shareholders will be issued shares in Ominvest “as per the agreed ration in due course”, the statement by ONIC said.

The firms had previously said ONIC shareholders would receive 1.052 Ominvest shares for every share held. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

