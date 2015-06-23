Oman central bank approves Ominvest, ONIC Holding merger

MUSCAT, June 23 (Reuters) - The central bank of Oman has approved the proposed merger of Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) and Oman National Investment Corporation Holding, a statement from the regulator said on Tuesday.

The assent was granted at a board of governors’ meeting on Monday, the statement said without elaborating.

Shareholders and boards of both companies had already approved the merger, which will see ONIC Holding shareholders receive 1.052 Ominvest shares for every share held. (Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)