Oman's Ominvest says to explore possible ONIC Holding merger
July 20, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Oman's Ominvest says to explore possible ONIC Holding merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) said on Sunday it had written to fellow investment firm Oman National Investment Corp Holding to open talks on a possible merger.

“Ominvest would like to disclose that it has written to ONIC Holding to explore a possibility to form a strategic arrangement between the two organisations,” Ominvest said in a bourse filing.

Any potential tie-up between the pair would be subject to both firms agreeing terms as well as receiving the approvals of shareholders and regulators, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

