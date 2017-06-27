June 27 South African diversified chemicals
maker Omnia Holdings' full-year profit dropped 7
percent as a tough economic environment hit its mining and
chemicals divisions, the company said on Tuesday.
Headline earnings per share (EPS), the main profit measure
in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, fell to
881 cents for the year ended March 31 from 944 cents in the
previous period.
The fertiliser, chemicals and mining explosives maker said
its profit after tax was down 8 percent to 592 million rand
($46 million) following lower operating profit.
"The slowdown in global economic activity remains a key
driver for the demand of the various commodities and therefore,
the inability for a sustained increase in prices for Omnia's
products to materialise in the short to medium term," said Omnia
in a statement.
Group revenue dipped to 16.3 billion rand on a weaker
performance from the Mining and Chemicals divisions.
The mining unit saw revenue fall 4 percent to 4.4 billion
rand following a challenging year for the mining industry, with
lower volumes due to mine closures in South Africa and business
lost in Botswana and Namibia, the company said.
Revenue in the agriculture division remained relatively flat
at 8.2 billion rand, with record sales volumes for speciality
fertilisers both locally and internationally.
($1 = 12.8608 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Mark Potter)