Omnicane profit boosted by higher refined sugar prices

PORT LOUIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Leading Mauritian sugar producer Omnicane said on Friday its pretax profit rose 28.6 percent to 577 million rupees ($20 million) in 2011 boosted by the higher sale of refined sugar.

Omnicane said revenue increased to 3.9 billion rupees from 3.5 billion rupees a year earlier.

“Group operating profit rose 42 percent on the back of the sugar segment contribution of 202.5 million from a loss of 117.9 million in 2010. This result is due to the 42 percent increase in sale of refined sugar...” the company said in a statement.

Earnings per share jumped to 5.86 rupees from 3.71 rupees in 2010. The firm said the 2012 crop would be slightly lower than last year.

The group said it was taking over Alcodis Ltd, an ethanol production company, and that it was in advanced talks to develop a hydro-electrical project in Rwanda, as it eyes expansion opportunities across the region. ($1=28.950 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mike Nesbit)