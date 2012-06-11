FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Omnicare CEO resigns, CFO to lead in interim
June 11, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Omnicare CEO resigns, CFO to lead in interim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* CEO John Figueroa resigns

* CFO John Workman to be interim CEO

June 11 (Reuters) - Pharmacy operator Omnicare Inc said Chief Executive John Figueroa resigned, and it named finance chief John Workman as interim CEO.

The company also named Nitin Sahney, president of its specialty care division, as chief operating officer.

The news comes a month after Omnicare agreed to pay $50 million to settle an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning errors in the company’s distribution of controlled substances.

Omnicare said its 2012 outlook will remain unaffected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
