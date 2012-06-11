UPDATE 1-Omnicare CEO resigns, CFO to lead in interim

* CEO John Figueroa resigns

* CFO John Workman to be interim CEO

June 11 (Reuters) - Pharmacy operator Omnicare Inc said Chief Executive John Figueroa resigned, and it named finance chief John Workman as interim CEO.

The company also named Nitin Sahney, president of its specialty care division, as chief operating officer.

The news comes a month after Omnicare agreed to pay $50 million to settle an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning errors in the company’s distribution of controlled substances.

Omnicare said its 2012 outlook will remain unaffected.