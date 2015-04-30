Omnicare draws buyout interest from CVS, Express Scripts - Bloomberg

April 30 (Reuters) - Pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc is getting buyout interest from potential buyers, including Express Scripts Holding Co and CVS Health Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Omnicare is working with Bank of America Corp and Centerview Partners to explore options including a sale, the report said. (bloom.bg/1JV83Dj)

Shares of Omnicare, which has a market value of about $8.4 billion, rose 2 percent to $88.19 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The report also named Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and McKesson Corp as potential bidders.

Initial bids for the top U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the elderly are due in May, the report said.

Pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacy chain operators are consolidating to negotiate better prices with drugmakers.

Bloomberg reported last week that Omnicare was looking to sell itself.