April 22, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Omnicom revenue rises as U.S. ad spending improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising company, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue due mainly to higher growth in its home market.

Omnicom, which owns agencies such as BBDO Worldwide and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, said revenue rose to $3.50 billion in the first quarter from $3.39 billion a year earlier.

U.S. revenue rose 4 percent in the quarter ended March 31.

Net income available for common shareholders rose slightly to $201.4 million, or 77 cents per share, from $199.7 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

