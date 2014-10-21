FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omnicom revenue rises on higher ad spending in North America
October 21, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Omnicom revenue rises on higher ad spending in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher ad spending by businesses in North America.

Revenue rose to $3.75 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.49 billion a year earlier.

North America revenue rose 8.9 percent.

Net income available for common shareholders rose to $239.5 million, or 95 cents per share, from $191.2 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

