Omnicom reports 2.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue
April 18, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 4 months ago

Omnicom reports 2.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on increased spending by businesses.

Revenue rose to $3.59 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $3.50 billion a year earlier.

Omnicom, owner of agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide and Goodby Silverstein & Partners, said net income attributable to the company rose to $241.8 million, or $1.02 per share, from $218.4 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

