Omnicom's revenue rises as North America clients spend more
July 22, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Omnicom's revenue rises as North America clients spend more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising company, reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, led by increased spending on advertising by clients in North America.

Omnicom, whose clients include Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc and Kraft Foods Group Inc, said revenue rose to $3.87 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $3.64 billion, a year earlier.

North America revenue rose 7.9 percent.

Net income available for common shareholders rose to $318.9 million, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter from $281.7 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

