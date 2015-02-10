FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omnicom revenue rises due to higher U.S. ad spending
February 10, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Omnicom revenue rises due to higher U.S. ad spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ad spending by businesses in North America.

Revenue rose to $4.195 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $4.06 billion a year earlier.

Net income available for common shareholders rose to $323.9 million, or $1.30 per share, from $293.5 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

