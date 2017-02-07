Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
advertising company, reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly
revenue due to heavy spending on ads by businesses in the United
States.
The company's net income rose to $348.7 million, or $1.47
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $328.3
million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $4.24 billion from $4.15 billion.
Subsidiaries of Omnicom and fellow competitor Publicis
Groupe SA were subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of
Justice in December, as part of an investigation whether ad
agencies had rigged bids to favor in-house production units.
Rival Interpublic Group of Cos Inc earlier in
December said that one of its domestic agencies had been
contacted by the DoJ as part of the investigation.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)